Indonesia reports biggest daily jump in COVID-19 cases

JAKARTA: Indonesia reported on Thursday (May 21) its biggest daily jump in coronavirus cases, bringing the total confirmed number to 20,162 in the world’s fourth most populous country.

Indonesia confirmed 973 new infections and 36 more deaths, taking the official number of fatalities to 1,278, health ministry official Achmad Yurianto said.



The province of Jakarta still has the highest number of deaths, with 481. This is followed by East Java, with 241 and West Java, with 124.

The large-scale social restrictions in Jakarta, which began on Mar 15, has been extended to Jun 4 due to the number of people leaving their homes at dusk and night during Ramadan.



