Indonesia reports more than 10,000 new COVID-19 cases for second day

JAKARTA: Indonesia has recorded more than 10,000 new COVID-19 infections for the second consecutive day, bringing the total tally in the country to 818,386.

According to data published on the official Indonesian government COVID-19 site on Saturday (Jan 9), a total of 10,046 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the past 24 hours.

Advertisement

Advertisement

This comes after 10,617 cases were recorded on Friday.

A total of 194 more deaths were recorded, bringing the overall total number of fatalities from COVID-19 to 23,947.

Jakarta reported 2,753 new cases in 24 hours. The province now has the highest number of infections with 203,411 cases.

East Java also reported 66 more deaths and now has the highest number of COVID-19 deaths at 6,380.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram