Indonesia's coronavirus cases top 300,000

JAKARTA: Indonesia on Sunday (Oct 4) reported 3,992 new coronavirus cases, the lowest daily increase in six days, taking its total number of infections to 303,498, health ministry data showed.

The coronavirus-related death toll rose by 96 to 11,151.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In a video statement on Saturday, Indonesian President Joko Widodo defended his record of fighting the COVID-19 pandemic, asking for no "polemics" or "commotion" amid criticism that he is putting the economy over public health.

The government's handling of the pandemic since March has drawn criticism from some public health experts for prioritising economic over public health concerns.

The health ministry has recently come under heavy criticism from volunteer groups and more generally on social media for what they say is insufficient spending on the pandemic, insufficient protection for health workers and high prices for private coronavirus tests.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The president, known by his popular name Jokowi, defended his decision not to impose province- or city-wide lockdowns in places where cases continue to surge because he said that would have hurt people's livelihoods.

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram