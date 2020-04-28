Indonesia reports 415 new coronavirus cases, eight deaths

JAKARTA: Indonesia on Tuesday (Apr 28) confirmed 415 new coronavirus infections, taking the total in the Southeast Asian country to 9,511.

Health ministry official Achmad Yurianto also reported eight new deaths, taking the total number of fatalities to 773.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A total of 1,254 people have recovered, he added.

Jakarta province has reported the most number of deaths at 370, followed by East Java at 90 and West Java at 79.

It was also reported that the mayor of Tanjungpinang, the biggest town on Bintan island, has died of complications from COVID-19.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Mayor Syahrul had underlying conditions such as kidney inflammation, hypertension and diabetes, according to Antara news agency citing a local health official.

He had been hospitalised since Apr 11.



To help contain the spread of the COVID-19, the government had announced a ban on "mudik" (exodus), a traditional return to hometowns during the Islamic fasting month.



A man cooks a traditional porridge to be shared when Muslims break their fast during the Islamic holy month of Ramadan, at a mosque in Blang Bintang, Aceh, Apr 28, 2020. (Photo: AFP/CHAIDEER MAHYUDDIN)

Last year, an estimated 19.5 million people in the archipelago of more than 260 million travelled home during Ramadan.

This year, some managed to make it to their villages before the ban took effect on Friday - the day Ramadan began, but many others were left stranded.

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram