Indonesia COVID-19 cases pass half million mark

FILE PHOTO: People wearing protective masks walk at a shopping mall as the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak continues in Jakarta, Indonesia, Nov 8, 2020. (Photo: REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan)

JAKARTA: Indonesia's coronavirus caseload has surpassed the half million mark, with 4,442 new infections reported on Monday (Nov 23), data from the country's health ministry showed.

Indonesia saw 118 more COVID-19 deaths, bringing its total fatalities to 16,002.

Southeast Asia's biggest and most populous country has the region's highest number of COVID-19 cases and deaths.

Source: Reuters/kv

