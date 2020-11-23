Indonesia COVID-19 cases pass half million mark
JAKARTA: Indonesia's coronavirus caseload has surpassed the half million mark, with 4,442 new infections reported on Monday (Nov 23), data from the country's health ministry showed.
Indonesia saw 118 more COVID-19 deaths, bringing its total fatalities to 16,002.
Southeast Asia's biggest and most populous country has the region's highest number of COVID-19 cases and deaths.
