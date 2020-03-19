Indonesia's COVID-19 deaths jump to 25, the highest in Southeast Asia

JAKARTA: Indonesia announced six more COVID-19 deaths on Thursday (Mar 19), taking the death toll to 25, a health ministry official said.

This is the highest COVID-19 death toll in Southeast Asia.

“There are five new deaths in Jakarta and one in Central Java,” Mr Achmad Yurianto, the government’s spokesperson for the COVID-19 pandemic, said at a press conference.

The highest number of fatalities was in the capital Jakarta with 17 deaths.

A total of 82 new cases were reported, taking the number of people who have tested positive for COVID-19 in Indonesia to 309.

Most of them – 210 cases – were in Jakarta.

The spokesman added that 15 people have recovered and may be discharged from hospitals.

The fatality rate is 8 per cent, Mr Yurianto said.



Most of the fatalities were aged 45 to 65 and had pre-existing medical conditions such as diabetes, hypertension, chronic heart disease and chronic obstructive lung disease.

Mr Yurianto said Indonesia is preparing to do massive screening for COVID-19 but did not give details on when this will be implemented.

