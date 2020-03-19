Indonesia's COVID-19 deaths jump to 25, the highest in Southeast Asia

Indonesia's COVID-19 deaths jump to 25, the highest in Southeast Asia

Officers of Local Disaster Mitigation Agency (BPBD) in protective suits carry disinfectant spray at
Officers of Local Disaster Mitigation Agency (BPBD) in protective suits carry disinfectant spray at a mosque amid the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Surabaya, East Java province, Indonesia, March 17, 2020 in this photo taken by Antara Foto. Antara Foto/Zabur Karuru/ via REUTERS
Rizki byline - smiling
By Kiki Siregar
(Updated: )

JAKARTA: Indonesia announced six more COVID-19 deaths on Thursday (Mar 19), taking the death toll to 25, a health ministry official said.

This is the highest COVID-19 death toll in Southeast Asia.

“There are five new deaths in Jakarta and one in Central Java,” Mr Achmad Yurianto, the government’s spokesperson for the COVID-19 pandemic, said at a press conference.

The highest number of fatalities was in the capital Jakarta with 17 deaths.

A total of 82 new cases were reported, taking the number of people who have tested positive for COVID-19 in Indonesia to 309. 

Most of them – 210 cases – were in Jakarta.

The spokesman added that 15 people have recovered and may be discharged from hospitals.

The fatality rate is 8 per cent, Mr Yurianto said.

Most of the fatalities were aged 45 to 65 and had pre-existing medical conditions such as diabetes, hypertension, chronic heart disease and chronic obstructive lung disease.

Mr Yurianto said Indonesia is preparing to do massive screening for COVID-19 but did not give details on when this will be implemented.

Source: CNA/jt(cy)

