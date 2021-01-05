Indonesia COVID-19 mass vaccinations to begin Jan 13, president to get first shot

JAKARTA: Indonesia will begin its nationwide COVID-19 mass vaccination programme on Jan 13, the country's health minister said on Tuesday (Jan 5).

The programme will launch in Jakarta, with President Joko Widodo set to be given the first shot, Budi Gunadi Sadikin said in a statement, and vaccinations in other regions are set to start in the next two days.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The government has previously said 1.3 million frontline workers are set to be among the first to receive the vaccines made by China's Sinovac Biotech.

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram