Indonesia sees 2,266 new COVID-19 infections, 72 deaths

JAKARTA: Indonesia reported 2,266 new coronavirus infections on Thursday (Aug 20), bringing the total number of cases in the Southeast Asian country to 147,211.

Data from the health ministry showed an additional 72 deaths, taking total fatalities to 6,418.

Indonesia now has the fastest infection spread in East Asia, with 17 per cent of people tested turning out positive, rising close to 25 per cent outside the capital, Jakarta.

Figures above 5 per cent mean an outbreak is not under control, according to the World Health Organization.



On Tuesday, Indonesia confirmed that an ambitious US$33 billion project to relocate the capital city to the island of Borneo has been postponed as the country grapples to rein in the coronavirus pandemic.

"We're putting as our number one priority the recovery of the economy and overcoming the pandemic," Monoarfa told Reuters.

"When the situation improves, only then will we decide what we will do" with the capital relocation, he added.

