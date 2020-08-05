Indonesia reports 1,815 new COVID-19 cases, 64 more deaths

JAKARTA: Indonesia recorded 1,815 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday (Aug 5), bringing the total number of cases in the country to 116,871, data from the health ministry showed.

There were 64 more deaths reported, taking the overall number of fatalities to 5,452.

This comes as the country reported its economy contracting for the first time in more than two decades.

Output in the region's biggest economy slumped 5.3 per cent on-year from April to June.

Indonesia has announced a stimulus package worth more than US$48 billion to help offset the impact of the virus, which forced a large-scale shutdown that hammered growth, including in the key tourism sector.

The archipelago, home to nearly 270 million people, has been easing movement restrictions in a bid to head off economic collapse but COVID-19 infections are mounting.

The true scale of the public health crisis is widely believed to be much bigger in a country with one of the world's lowest testing rates.

