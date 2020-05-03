Indonesia reports 349 new COVID-19 cases, 14 deaths

JAKARTA: Indonesia reported 349 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of infections in the Southeast Asian country to 11,192, health ministry official Achmad Yurianto said on Sunday (May 3).

Yurianto said 14 new coronavirus-related deaths were confirmed, bringing the total to 845.

Advertisement

Advertisement

More than 83,000 people have been tested for the virus, he added.

In Jakarta, the number of burials was close to record highs in April, indicating there may have been many more deaths from COVID-19 in the city than have been officially recorded.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Official data showed on Friday that the 4,377 burials, combined with 4,422 burials in March, indicate that 2,500 more people have died in the city in the past two months than the average for the period.



Jakarta is the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak in the world's fourth most populous country.



Authorities introduced a soft lockdown on Jakarta in March, closing schools and some businesses. On April 24 travel out of the city was strictly banned in an effort to stop more people leaving for the annual post-Ramadan exodus from Greater Jakarta.



Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram