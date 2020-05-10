Indonesia's COVID-19 infections top 14,000 with 387 new cases

JAKARTA: Indonesia reported 387 new coronavirus infections on Sunday (May 10), taking the total number to 14,032, said health ministry official Achmad Yurianto.

The Southeast Asian country also reported 14 more people have died from COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, bringing the national death toll to 973, Yurianto said.

Meanwhile, 2,698 people have recovered.

More than 113,452 people have been tested, he said, adding that many areas across the country are still showing fluctuating number of new infections.



The country on Saturday reported its biggest daily increase with 533 new COVID-19 cases.

Indonesia is considering plans for a phased resumption of businesses from as early as Jun 1, with the easing of restrictions aimed at curbing the novel coronavirus, government documents showed, as earlier reported.



The proposals come as medical experts criticise Indonesia for being slow to respond to the outbreak.



Shopping malls could reopen on Jun 8, with schools set to restart a week later, but only if new cases fall and testing targets are met, according to the plan set out in the document.

Beauty salons, cinemas and sport centres may be allowed to operate by Jun 15, with full reopening seen at the end of July or early August.

