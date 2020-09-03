Indonesia reports new record high in daily COVID-19 cases

JAKARTA: Indonesia on Thursday (Sep 3) reported 3,622 new coronavirus infections, a record high in daily cases, and 134 more deaths, data from the country's COVID-19 task force showed.

It is the highest number of deaths recorded in a day since Jul 22. The country has reported 184,268 COVID-19 infections and 7,750 deaths.

The provinces with highest numbers of new cases were Jakarta with 1,359 cases, East Java with 377 cases, Central Java with 242 cases, as well as West Java and Bali with 238 and 174 cases respectively, reported Antara news agency, citing official data. Jambi was the sole province that did not report any new infection on Thursday.



The latest major outbreak in Indonesia, involving at least 664 students in an Islamic boarding school in East Java, was detected as classrooms reopened across the country.

About 6,000 students at the Darussalam Blokagung school were placed in a two-week quarantine, said a health ministry official on Tuesday.

Most of the cases had mild or no symptoms but the local police and the military have blocked access to the school.



Another 2,084 patients were discharged on Thursday, bringing the total number of people who have fully recovered from the disease to 132,055.

A total of 44,463 active cases are still receiving treatment and isolated, while 84,071 suspect cases are being monitored by the authorities.

More than 1.3 million people have been screened for COVID-19 in Indonesia since the first case was detected in March.

