People evacuate buildings as tremor rattle Padang

6.3 magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Indonesia's West Sumatra province
An earthquake of magnitude 6.3 struck off the coast of Indonesia's West Sumatra province on Nov 17, 2020. (Graphic: USGS)

JAKARTA: A 6.3-magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Indonesia's West Sumatra province on Tuesday (Nov 17), Indonesia's meterological, climatology and geophysical agency said in a tweet on its official account.

The agency said that no tsunami warning had been issued for the earthquake, which occurred more than 100km from land and at a depth of 10km.

Eyewitness video shared with Reuters showed people evacuating Grand Inna Hotel in the city of Padang after the tremor on Tuesday.

The European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre downgraded its magnitude for the quake to 5.8 from 6.2 initially.

Source: Reuters/lk

