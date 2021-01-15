3 dead, 24 injured after strong quake hits Indonesia's Sulawesi

JAKARTA: At least three people have died and 24 been injured after a 6.2-magnitude earthquake struck Indonesia's Sulawesi island, the country's disaster mitigation agency said in a statement on Friday (Jan 15).

The epicentre of the quake was 6km northeast of Majene, at a depth of 10km. Several thousand residents fled their homes to seek safety after the quake, which did not trigger a tsunami warning but was felt strongly for about seven seconds, the statement said.

The disaster mitigation agency said a hotel and the office of the West Sulawesi governor were severely damaged, and electricity supplies were also down.

Residents inspect earthquake-damaged houses in Mamuju, West Sulawesi on Jan 15, 2021 after a strong inland and shallow earthquake hit eastern Indonesia. (AP Photo/Rudy Akdyaksyah)

Hours earlier, a 5.9-magnitude earthquake struck in the same district on Thursday damaging several houses.

Straddling the Pacific ring of fire, Indonesia, a nation of high tectonic activity, is regularly hit by earthquakes.

In 2018, a devastating 6.2-magnitude quake and subsequent tsunami struck the city of Palu, in Sulawesi, killing thousands of people.