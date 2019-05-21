Malaysian PM Mahathir congratulates Indonesian President Jokowi after election victory

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia’s Prime Minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad has extended his congratulations to Indonesian President Joko Widodo after his election win.

Official results on Tuesday (May 21) showed Mr Widodo, popularly known as Jokowi, winning the presidential election ahead of his rival, Prabowo Subianto.

“I extend my congratulations to Bapak @jokowi on his official win as the President of the Republic of Indonesia.

Saya ucap tahniah kepada Bapak @jokowi atas kemenangan secara rasmi sebagai Presiden Republik Indonesia. Saya berharap kerjasama antara dua negara akan semakin erat selepas ini. pic.twitter.com/EWJ7CyAhqX — Dr Mahathir Mohamad (@chedetofficial) May 21, 2019

“I hope the cooperation between the two countries will grow stronger after this,” wrote Dr Mahathir in a post on his official Twitter account.

The results of the Apr 17 elections were announced by the General Elections Commission at 1.46pm on Tuesday. This was a day earlier than scheduled, with officials finishing the counting process at polling centres at 11.30pm on Monday.

Jokowi, 57, and his vice-presidential running mate Ma'ruf Amin won the election by a 55.5 per cent to 44.5 per cent margin over Subianto and Sandiaga Uno, the commission said.

