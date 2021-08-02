Indonesia extends COVID-19 emergency restrictions in some areas until Aug 9

JAKARTA: Indonesian President Joko Widodo announced on Monday (Aug 2) that the current restrictions put in place to curb the spread of COVID-19 will be extended until Aug 9.

Several cities and regencies, including the Indonesian capital Jakarta, have been under Level 4 curbs, which restrict people's movements. Only employees in essential and critical sectors such as energy and health are allowed to go back to their workplaces.

Advertisement

Advertisement

President Widodo said that the measures have led to "improvements on a national level” in terms of the new COVID-19 cases daily, the number of active cases, recoveries and hospitals' bed occupancy rate.

“The government decided to continue the enforcement of PPKM (community-level public activity restrictions enforcement) Level 4 from Aug 3 to 9 in certain regencies and cities with restrictions in activities and mobility depending on each areas' conditions,” he said.

“To ease the burden caused by the restriction of activities and mobility, the government will continue to provide social aid.”

The president had announced a new policy last week that allows regions to be classified into four levels based on their risk of COVID-19 transmission.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Level 4 areas are regions with the highest level of restrictions, as they have more than 50 confirmed cases daily per 100,000 people. Traditional markets and small businesses are allowed to open but with reduced capacities and operating hours.

Indonesia has been experiencing a second wave of COVID-19 infections due to the Delta variant, which experts said are found in 95 per cent of cases reported.

Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin said earlier on Monday that the second wave has peaked.

Advertisement

“We can see that the peak is behind us particularly in areas in Java,” he said, referring to Indonesia’s most populous islands where 50 per cent of the country’s population lives. “We are starting to see some improvements although I know that it is not 100 per cent (back to normal).”



Indonesia recorded more than 22,000 new cases on Monday. At the height of the country's second wave in mid-July, there were more than 50,000 infections daily.

The health minister credited the fall in cases to the PPKM policy and the government’s efforts to address shortages in hospital beds and medical oxygen.

Mr Sadikin, however, warned that although Java was seeing a decline in new infections, other regions across the country are posting an increase in cases.

“We expect to handle (the rising infection) outside of Java more quickly, because all we have to do is replicate what we have done in Java,” the minister said.

Indonesia has logged more than 3.4 million COVID-19 cases and 97,000 deaths since the pandemic began.

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram