Indonesia ferry sinking: 2 found dead, number of missing increases to 180

JAKARTA: The number of people missing after a ferry sinking in Sumatra has been revised up to 180 by Indonesian authorities on Wednesday (Jun 20).

The initial figure of passengers who were missing from Monday evening's tragedy in Lake Toba was put at 128 by Indonesia's search and rescue agency on Tuesday.

The new figure for the number missing is three times the ferry's capacity.

Budiawan, head of the National Search and Rescue Agency (BASARNAS) in Medan, said 18 survivors were found and two bodies had been recovered on Monday evening.

"Based on the data, we're searching for 180 people," said Budiawan, adding that more people had come forward to say that others were missing.

A day long search on Tuesday was suspended having failed to account for any more.



Transportation minister Budi Karya said a team of investigators was looking into the cause of the accident.

"We believe there was a waterspout that generated strong winds and waves that destabilised the boat and caused a panic," he told reporters.