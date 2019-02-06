Indonesia finds nearly 200 Bangladeshis locked up in shop house

MEDAN: Indonesian police found 193 Bangladeshis locked up in a shop house after human traffickers had lured them with the promise of getting them to Malaysia, an immigration official said on Thursday (Feb 7).

Police in the city of Medan on Sumatra island were tipped off to the group by suspicious residents who lived nearby.

The men entered Indonesia as tourists via Bali and the city of Yogyakarta with the intention of going to Malaysia for work, North Sumatra's immigration chief said.

"They are victims of human trafficking and were lured here," Fery Monang Sihite told Reuters by telephone.

When police raided the shophouse on Tuesday they found the men, mostly in their 20s, occupying the two-storey building with many complaining about lack of food, authorities said.

"We think they arrived here by boat. They don't have any documents," said Sihite.

"We're still questioning them and will later decide whether we need to deport them or not."

It was not immediately clear who owned the building or what role they may have played in the affair.

One of the men, named as 39-year old Mahbub, was quoted by online news portal Tribun Medan as saying that some of the group had been held by the traffickers for three months.

"All of us were conned. The destination was meant to be Malaysia. We left from Bangladesh to Bali and arrived here after taking a four-day bus trip," Mahbub was quoted as saying.

The men were not Rohingya Muslims, Sihite said.

In recent years, Indonesia has seen hundreds of asylum seekers - mostly Afghans and minority Rohingya from Myanmar - arrive in the northern part of Sumatra.

In 2015, hundreds of Muslim Rohingya arrived ashore in Aceh, where they were welcomed in the staunchly conservative Islamic province.

More than 700,000 Rohingya crossed into Bangladesh after fleeing an army crackdown in the north of Rakhine, according to UN agencies.

Indonesia has not ratified the UN convention on refugees and asylum seekers are usually not allowed to work in the country.