Indonesia reports its first death linked to COVID-19

JAKARTA: A foreign patient has become the first person with COVID-19 to die in Indonesia, a health ministry official said on Wednesday (Mar 11), adding that it is unclear if the virus had caused her death.

The patient, Case 25, is a 53-year-old woman. Her nationality was not revealed.

"At around 2am, the patient with the identity of Case 25 died," Mr Achmad Yurianto told a press conference.

The government spokesman for COVID-19 added that the patient was already critically ill when she was warded for COVID-19.

She was suffering from diabetes, hypertension, hyperthyroidism and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, he added.

"We were not (informed) that her death was caused by COVID. There are always complications," Mr Yurianto said.

Mr Yurianto said the relevant embassy has been informed.

Since the detection of its first two COVID-19 cases last week, Indonesia has a total of 27 cases as of Wednesday.