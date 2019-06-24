Several Indonesian regions warned of forest fires, drought during dry season: Report

JAKARTA: Several Indonesian regional authorities have been reminded to intensify monitoring for possible forest fires and drought, a report on Saturday (Jun 22) by the Antara news agency said.

The caution comes as the Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency (BMK) forecasts that this year's dry season could be worse than the previous year.



Currently, all regions in Java - notably West Java, Central Java and East Java - have begun to experience the dry season, which is expected to hit its peak in July and August 2019, the report added.



This is with the exception of Bogor, West Java where local rains continue to lash the area which is known as “the City of Rains”.



"Regions which were affected by droughts during the June, July and August period of last year, should be vigilant this year," head of the agency's climate information analysis sub-unit, Adi Ripalsi was quoted as saying.



"Last year, the precipitation during the dry season was less than 20mm a month, and this year, it could go lower."



He also reminded those living in East Nusa Tenggara, West Nusa Tenggara, Sulawesi and Sumatra to be vigilant due to the impact caused by droughts.



The dry season is expected to reach its peak from August to September in these regions.

