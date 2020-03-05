Housewife in Indonesia arrested after trying to smuggle drugs in rambutans

PONTIANAK: A 36-year-old woman in Indonesia was arrested after she was caught trying to smuggle drugs hidden in rambutans, said local authorities.

The housewife, identified as W, planned to deliver 20g of methamphetamine to her husband who was in jail in the city of Pontianak.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"In order to deceive officers, she stored the methamphetamine inside of rambutans," said Gembong Yudha, director of the drugs unit at West Kalimantan on Thursday (Mar 5).



He said that the suspect is an alleged member of the correctional facility's drug ring, which has been uncovered.

"She was arrested when she was about to prepare the drugs to be smuggled into the Mempawah Correctional Facility," he said.

She subsequently confessed her plan of bringing the drugs into the facility and handing them over to her husband.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Yudha said his force would continue to investigate the case and the possible drug use inside of the premises by monitoring inmates and tracking the source of supplies.