Indonesia in 'intensive' talks with Myanmar military and opposition: Foreign minister
SINGAPORE: Indonesia is conducting "intensive" talks with both the Myanmar military and the opposition civilian government to "contribute to problem-solving in Myanmar", Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi said on Wednesday (Feb 24).
She held a press conference after meeting in Bangkok with the Thai foreign minister and the Myanmar junta's top diplomat.
READ: Myanmar junta's top diplomat in talks with Thailand, Indonesia
"We ask for everybody to use restraint and not resort to violence ... to avoid casualties and bloodshed," Retno told reporters.