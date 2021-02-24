Indonesia in 'intensive' talks with Myanmar military and opposition: Foreign minister

Indonesian foreign minister Retno Marsudi
Indonesia's Minister of Foreign Affairs Retno Marsudi. (Photo: Handout/Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs)
SINGAPORE: Indonesia is conducting "intensive" talks with both the Myanmar military and the opposition civilian government to "contribute to problem-solving in Myanmar", Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi said on Wednesday (Feb 24).

She held a press conference after meeting in Bangkok with the Thai foreign minister and the Myanmar junta's top diplomat.

"We ask for everybody to use restraint and not resort to violence ... to avoid casualties and bloodshed," Retno told reporters.

Source: Reuters/dv

