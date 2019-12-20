Prolonged dry spell behind more cobra sightings in Indonesia

JAKARTA: The prolonged dry season has hastened the hatching of cobra eggs, leading to more snake sightings in Indonesia.



“The increase in snake numbers is an annual event. Coincidentally, this year the breeding cycle was greatly affected by the prolonged dry season, which will increase the hatching of cobra eggs from December until February,” Jakarta Natural Resources Conservation Agency (BKSDA Jakarta) Ahmad Munawir said on Friday (Dec 20).



He added that this should not be cause for alarm but instead an opportunity for education and more understanding about how to handle snakes, especially cobras.



According to the Jakarta Post, authorities have received at least 45 reports of cobra sightings in Jakarta in the first two weeks of December.



Other cities on Java island and Gowa in South Sulawesi have also reported more sightings of cobras and other snakes in residential areas after this year’s long dry season.

In Bekasi city, which borders Jakarta, officials said they have caught about 50 cobras in 20 separate incidents, the report added.



In a Twitter update on Dec 17, the Jakarta Fire and Rescue Department said they retrieved 13 young cobras near a weekly street market.



A video of the operation shows fire and rescue officials placing the black snakes into a plastic bottle.

#InfoRescue Giat Evaluasi Anak Ular Cobra Senin, 16 Desember 2019 Terima Berita 19.05. Jl. B Rawabambu 1 Rt 08 Rw 06 Kel.Pasar Minggu Kec.Pasar Minggu Jakarta Selatan. Pengerahan 1 Unit 6 personil. Objek 13 ekor anak ular cobra Unit Tiba 19.35. Selesai Penanganan 20.45 pic.twitter.com/cL1BvZOOIG — DPKP DKI Jakarta (@humasjakfire) December 16, 2019

#InfoRescue Giat Evaluasi Anak Ular Cobra Senin, 16 Desember 2019 Terima Berita 19.05. Jl. B Rawabambu 1 Rt 08 Rw 06 Kel.Pasar Minggu Kec.Pasar Minggu Jakarta Selatan. Pengerahan 1 Unit 6 personil. Objek 13 ekor anak ular cobra Unit Tiba 19.35. Selesai Penanganan 20.45 pic.twitter.com/WWr0vTWTDw — DPKP DKI Jakarta (@humasjakfire) December 16, 2019

On the same day, Jakarta authorities retrieved another young cobra from a local museum in Cilandak, a district in South Jakarta.

#InfoRescue Giat Sektor V Kec. Cilandak dlm Evakuasi Ular di Museum Basoeki Abdullah, Jl. Keuangan Raya No. 19 Kel. Cilandak Barat Kec. Cilandak Jaksel. Objek anak ular cobra. Unit Tiba 09.20. Pengerahan 1 Unit 4 Personil. Selesai Penanganan 10.21 pic.twitter.com/lde68VA8VN — DPKP DKI Jakarta (@humasjakfire) December 17, 2019

On Dec 16, about nine young cobras were retrieved from a home in the district of Cakung in East Jakarta during a two hour operation.

Cobras are not the only snakes species that have been sighted.

Indonesian authorities said they successfully caught a King Koros snake at a building in Central Jakarta on Dec 15, while a large python was captured on Dec 13 in North Jakarta.

#InfoRescue Giat evakuasi ular King Koros Terima Berita 19.20. Unit Tiba 19.25. Jl. Raden Saleh II RT 10/03 Kel. Cikini Kec. Menteng Jakarta Pusat. Pengerahan 1 Unit 5 Personil. Selesai Penanganan 19.44 pic.twitter.com/idoGieMEG3 — DPKP DKI Jakarta (@humasjakfire) December 15, 2019

#InfoRescue Jum'at, 13 Desember 2019 Giat Evakuasi Ular Sanca di Kampung Bahari Ujung RT 11 RW 06 Kel. Tanjung Priuk Kec. Tanjung Priuk Jakarta Utara. Terima Berita 15.40. Unit Tiba 16.00. Pengerahan 1 Unit 6 Personil. Situasi Selesai Penanganan 16.56 pic.twitter.com/GFtbJt8Xfd — DPKP DKI Jakarta (@humasjakfire) December 13, 2019

Head of the Indonesia Environment and Forestry Ministry’s genetics resources division, Mohamad Haryono, was quoted by the Jakarta Post as saying that snakes lay their eggs during the dry season, and more eggs are laid if the season is prolonged.



"Once the rainy season comes, all the eggs hatch. Meanwhile, the rains have started to flood the holes where they live, causing them to look for drier and higher areas like the residential areas," he said.



Indonesian Institute of Sciences herpetologist Dr Amir Hamidy said members of the public should keep their homes neat and get rid additional items that may serve as shelter for the snakes.



Dr Amir also recommended homeowners use scented floor cleaners as snakes dislike strong scents.

Food waste should also not be left around the home as this attracts mice, which cobras prey on, he added.



In the event of a cobra bite, victims are advised to immediately seek treatment at the nearest hospital.



The Indonesian Institute of Sciences said that victims should not apply a tourniquet to the wounded area as this may impair blood flow.



They should also elevate the wound to above heart or chest height and abstain from medication like aspirin or traditional remedies.