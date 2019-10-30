Proposal to buy US$5.9 million worth of glue for students a 'typo', says Jakarta education agency after uproar

JAKARTA: The Jakarta city government has allocated 82.8 billion rupiah (US$5.9 million) in its 2020 budget draft to purchase glue for school children – something the education agency later explained was likely to be "a typo".

The proposed spending came to light when Mr William Aditya Sarana, a member of the Jakarta Legislative Council, shared a photo of the budget draft on his Twitter account on Tuesday night (Oct 29).

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Aibon glue will be purchased for 37,500 students in the capital of Jakarta. This means that the education agency is supplying two cans of Aibon glue for each student every month,” he wrote.

“For what?” asked the politician from the Indonesian Solidarity Party.

Ditemukan anggaran aneh pembelian lem aibon 82 milliar lebih oleh Dinas Pendidikan.



Ternyata Dinas Pendidikan mensuplai 2 kaleng lem Aibon per murid setiap bulanya.



Buat apa? https://t.co/Da9jAuBx5k



Kalau banyak yang RT besok pagi saya akan buka-bukaan soal anggaran DKI pic.twitter.com/XerdPBAwv0 — William Aditya Sarana (@willsarana) October 29, 2019

The Aica Aibon-brand glue is normally used to bind wood and other hard materials, according to news outlet Tempo.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The multipurpose adhesive is also known to be abused as a drug, it added.

Twitter users questioned the rationale behind the proposed purchase, with Mr Sarana's tweet receiving hundreds of replies and more than 25,400 retweets and 14,300 likes.

"Is this to make the students high or what?" Agus Darmawan wrote.

"Maybe it is an 'input error'," DM'aza tweeted.



Responding to the budget allocation for the glue, Jakarta Education Agency secretary Susi Nurhati said it appeared to be a mistake.

“This seems to be a typo. We are checking (the budget) to make corrections,” she was quoted as saying by Antara news agency.



Ms Nurhati said the proposed spending, which was requested by the West Jakarta Education Agency, was for paper and ink, and not glue.

“It’s for office stationery, but we only requested for paper and ink,” she said.

Ms Nurhati added that an investigation would be launched.

“We will check all public elementary schools in West Jakarta. We revised the budget last Friday, but we will check again,” she said.