Stay home as much as possible, says Jakarta governor amid fear of COVID-19 spike during festive season

JAKARTA: Jakarta Governor Anies Baswedan has called on people to stay at home and shopping malls to close early during the Christmas and New Year holidays to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

In a circular signed on Wednesday (Dec 16) and enforced from Dec 18 to Jan 8, the governor urged residents "not to stage or attend activities which can cause crowds".

Workplaces were also asked to close at 7pm and limit the number of workers to 50 per cent except for essential places that provide public services and serve emergency functions.

The governor also instructed government-run parks, museums, sport facilities and tourist areas to close early at 7pm and advised privately-run ones to follow suit.

Shops, restaurants and mall operators have been advised to close by 7pm from Dec 24 to Dec 27 and Dec 31 to Jan 3.

People were also encouraged not to leave their houses except to perform religious duties or shop for basic necessities or in an emergency during the same periods.



The Jakarta police has earlier said that it would deploy more than 8,000 officers to patrol the city and make sure that crowds do not gather to celebrate New Year. Police have vowed strict measures to disband crowds.

Separately, the city government has dissuaded people from getting into and out of Jakarta, mandating travellers to produce antigen rapid test results before they board aeroplanes, buses, trains and ships. Previously, travellers could use results of a less accurate antibody rapid test.

This requirement, however, does not apply to people travelling in their private vehicles.

The governor has also barred civil servants from travelling out of the city this holiday season.

Jakarta is an epicentre of the COVID-19 pandemic.

More than 150,000 people in Jakarta have been infected with COVID-19, about a quarter of the national caseload of 630,000.

