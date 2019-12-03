Explosion at National Monument park in Jakarta, 2 military officers injured

JAKARTA: Two military officers were injured after a blast rocked the area near the National Monument Park in the Indonesian capital on Tuesday (Dec 3).

"We immediately secured the area," Jakarta police chief Gatot Eddy said in a press conference, adding that the blast occurred at the north side of the park.

The officers suffered injuries on their arms, he added.

The explosion was heard at about 8.30am local time, according to local media reports.

The incident occurred as members of the Indonesian National Armed Forces were carrying out athletic activities in the vicinity of the national monument, according to Metro TV.



Jakarta's traffic police tweeted that roadblocks were being set up to check commuters and traffic in the area.

08:42 Ada penanganan ledakan, sementara Jl. Merdeka Timur Jakpus arah ke Jl. Merdeka Utara lalin dialihkan. pic.twitter.com/SOvNcrn1U3 — TMC Polda Metro Jaya (@TMCPoldaMetro) December 3, 2019





Jakarta's National Monument (Monumen Nasional in Indonesian), commonly abbreviated as Monas, is located in central Jakarta. It is located near Indonesia's Merdeka Palace, as well as various ministries.



This is a developing story. Please refresh for updates.