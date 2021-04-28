Indonesia's Jokowi announces 2nd Cabinet reshuffle in 4 months

JAKARTA: Indonesia’s President Joko Widodo reshuffled his Cabinet on Wednesday (Apr 28), after the parliament approved his plan to reorganise several ministries while creating a new investment ministry.

This was his second Cabinet reshuffle in just over four months.



Jokowi, as the president is popularly known, announced that Mr Bahlil Lahadalia will head the newly created Investment Ministry. Mr Lahadalia is the current head of the Investment Coordinating Board (BKPM). He will continue to lead the coordinating board concurrently.

The president also expanded the duties of Education and Culture Minister Nadiem Makarim, combining the education and culture ministry with the research and technology ministry. Mr Makarim, the founder of GoJek, was officially named as Minister for Education, Culture, Research and Technology.

The now-defunct research and technology ministry was previously headed by Bambang Brodjonegoro, who would no longer serve in the Cabinet.



Mr Widodo also formed the National Research and Innovation Agency and appointed Mr Laksana Tri Handoko as its new chief. Mr Handoko, a theoretical physicist, is the current head of the Indonesian Institute of Science (LIPI).

Indonesia’s last Cabinet reshuffle was on Dec 22 after Mr Widodo stated that some of the ministers had not done enough to fight COVID-19 and were working as though things were normal.



He appointed Mr Budi Gunadi Sadikin as the new health minister amid public criticism that Mr Terawan Agus Putranto had failed to handle the pandemic.

The president had also appointed a new social affairs minister and a new fisheries minister, after both were embroiled in corruption cases.

In December, Mr Widodo also reshuffled the portfolios for trade, tourism and religious affairs.

