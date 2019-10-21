Indonesia to share final 737 MAX crash report with victims' families on Wednesday
JAKARTA: Indonesia plans to share a final report into a deadly Boeing 737 MAX crash with the families of victims on Wednesday (Oct 23), according to a spokesman for the country's air accident investigator.
Indonesian National Transportation Safety Commission (KNKT) press officer Anggo Anurogo on Monday told reporters that the families would be briefed before the report was made public. He did not provide a date for the public release.
A Lion Air 737 MAX jet crashed into the Java Sea shortly after take off from Jakarta on Oct 29, 2018, killing all 189 people on board.