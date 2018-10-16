Indonesia minister says trade deal with Australia on schedule

JAKARTA: Indonesia's Trade Minister Enggartiasto Lukita on Tuesday (Oct 16) denied a report that Jakarta was considering putting on hold a trade pact with Australia over a proposal by Canberra to recognise Jerusalem as Israel's capital.

Asked whether Indonesia was postponing its comprehensive economic partnership agreement with Australia over the proposal, Lukita told Reuters in a text message there was "no such thing", adding that the deal was on schedule to be signed this year.

Advertisement

Australia's ABC News cited a senior Indonesian government source as saying Jakarta was considering putting the trade deal on hold over Prime Minister Scott Morrison's statement he would consider moving his country's embassy in Israel to Jerusalem.