Indonesia's Mount Kerinci erupts, flight advisory issued

JAMBI, Sumatra: Mount Kerinci, a volcano in Jambi province of Sumatra, erupted on Wednesday (Jul 31) afternoon, triggering a flight warning from Indonesian authorities advising airlines to avoid the area.

Indonesia's Centre for Volcanology and Geological Hazard Mitigation (PVMBG) head Kasbani said that ash and smoke spewed as high as 800m from the peak of the 3,805m mountain. He noted that the grey ash column leaned towards the east and northeast.

Further eruptions could disrupt flight operations in the area.

"It is better if the flight path around the volcano is avoided because at times it still has the potential for ash eruptions with heights that can disrupt the flight path," PVMBG said.



Authorities have classified the eruption at Level 2 (Cautious) state and have warned residents and tourists to stay at least 3km from the crater on the summit.



The head of the Volcanic Mitigation Division at PVMBG Hendra Gunawan said people in the area "should not be affected" by the eruption, reported Indonesian news agency Antara.

