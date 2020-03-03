Indonesia's Mount Merapi erupts, triggers aviation alert

YOGYAKARTA, Indonesia: Mount Merapi erupted early on Tuesday (Mar 3), spewing ash plumes as high as 6km above its peak, said Indonesian authorities.

The volcano is located about 30km from Yogyakarta city centre on Java island.



A code-red aviation alert - the highest - was sent out to inform pilots that an eruption was under way with significant emission of ash into the atmosphere, said the Centre for Geological Disaster Technology Research and Development (BPPTKG) in a press release.



Ashfall was reported within a 10km radius of the peak after the eruption at 5.22am; the eruption lasted for nearly eight minutes.



Map of Mount Merapi's eruption on Mar 3, 2020. (Screengrab: MAGMA Indonesia)

No casualties were reported, and local village leaders told Antara news agency that residents were going about their daily activities despite the eruption.



"Residents are monitoring the situation, although they are going about their daily activities as per normal," said Klakah village head Marwoto, adding that students were going to school and that farmers were out working the fields.



Mount Merapi last erupted on Feb 13 this year and has been on the Watch alert, the third highest in a four-level volcanic monitoring system, since May 21, 2018.



"As with previous instances, today's eruption was not preceded by clear precursors," said the geological centre BPPTKG, adding that no significant land deformation was detected.

"This observational data shows the lack of sufficiently strong pressure before the eruption, suggesting that the erupted materials were dominated by volcanic gas."



It added that such an eruption may continue to occur as outflow from the magma chamber persists.

An eruption is predicted to launch volcanic materials as far 3km based on data collected from a drone on Nov 19 last year.

As such, residents are advised not to be within a 3km radius of the volcano.