Indonesia's Mount Sinabung volcano spews ash into sky

JAKARTA: Indonesia's Mount Sinabung volcano sent a cloud of hot ash as high as 5km on Tuesday (Mar 2), in its first big eruption since August last year.

Mount Sinabung's activity has increased since August last year and the alert for the volcano in North Sumatra province has been placed at the second-highest level.

No casualties were reported, but an official had earlier urged people to stay at least 3 km from the crater, Indonesia's Volcanology and Geological Hazard Mitigation Centre said.



Videos on social media showed little panic among residents over the eruption, which sent a column of white ash into the blue sky.

Mount Sinabung volcano erupts as seen from Karo, North Sumatra Province, Indonesia March 2, 2021 Volcanological Survey Of Indonesia/Handout via REUTERS

People watch as Mount Sinabung spews volcanic material during an eruption in Karo, North Sumatra, Indonesia, Tuesday, March 2, 2021. The 2,600-metre (8,530-feet) volcano erupted Tuesday, sending volcanic materials a few thousand meters into the sky and depositing ash on nearby villages. (AP Photo)

Wirda Br Sitepu, a 20-year-old resident, told Reuters that the situation had calmed and said "the mountain is not erupting, and the ash has decreased".



Indonesia straddles the so-called "Pacific Ring of Fire", a highly seismically active zone, where different plates on the earth's crust meet and create a large number of earthquakes and volcanoes.

Indonesia has nearly 130 active volcanoes, more than any other country.

Sinabung had been inactive for centuries before it erupted again in 2010.

