Indonesian navy searching for missing submarine with 53 on board

JAKARTA: Indonesia's navy is searching for a submarine that has gone missing with 53 people on board, the country's military chief said on Wednesday (Apr 21).

The submarine, KRI Nanggala 402, was taking part in a torpedo drill in north Bali waters but failed to relay results of the exercise as expected, said spokesman First Admiral Julius Widjojono.



The Indonesian navy is also seeking help from Australia and Singapore, military chief Hadi Tjahjanto told Reuters on Wednesday.



According to information on a TNI website, the submarine was built in Germany in 1981. The TNI is the Indonesian national armed forces.

