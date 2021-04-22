Rescue ships from Singapore and Malaysia to arrive in Bali to assist in search for missing submarine

BALI: Submarine rescue vessels from Singapore and Malaysia are estimated to arrive in Bali, Indonesia, to assist in the search of the missing KRI Nanggala 402 this weekend.

Indonesia’s military spokesman Major General Achmad Riad said on Thursday (Apr 22) morning that Singapore is sending MV Swift Rescue.



“Swift Rescue is estimated to arrive on location on Apr 24,” he said in a statement.

Malaysia's Mega Bakti, meanwhile, will arrive on Sunday.

The KRI Nanggala 402 had gone missing on Wednesday with 53 people on board when taking part in a torpedo drill in north Bali waters. Contact with the vessel was lost at 4.30am, after it asked for permission to dive at 3am.

The ministry said an oil spill was spotted near the dive position at 7am Western Indonesian time, and two navy vessels with sonar capability have been deployed to assist in the search.

Other countries that have offered rescue assistance included the United States, Germany, France, Turkey, India, Russia and Australia, Mr Riad said on Thursday.