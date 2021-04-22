Vessels from Singapore and Malaysia to assist in hunt for missing Indonesian submarine

BALI: Rescue vessels from Singapore and Malaysia are being deployed to assist in the search for a missing Indonesia submarine.

Indonesia’s military spokesman Major General Achmad Riad said on Thursday (Apr 22) morning that Singapore is sending MV Swift Rescue.



Advertisement

Advertisement

“Swift Rescue is estimated to arrive on location on Apr 24,” he said in a statement.

MV Swift Rescue leaving Changi Naval Base to join the search operations off Bali. (Photo: Facebook/Ng Eng Hen)

In a Facebook post, Singapore's defence minister Dr Ng Eng Hen said its submarine rescue vessel was "dispatched expeditiously yesterday afternoon, as fast as she could get ready", after its navy chief received a request for assistance from his Indonesian counterpart.

"A medical team was also added to the regular crew in the event that hyperbaric care would be needed," said Dr Ng.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Personnel from the Republic of Singapore Navy embarking the MV Swift Rescue. (Photo: Facebook/Ng Eng Hen)

"Our military ties with Indonesia are very close, built up over the years of bilateral exercises and engagements at all levels. It is only natural that we do whatever we can to assist in times like this.



"The site for search operations, near Bali, is more than 1,500 km away and waters are deep, which is why MV Swift Rescue sailed off as soon as she could," he added.



Malaysia's Mega Bakti, meanwhile, is estimated to arrive at 4pm local time on Sunday.

Advertisement

Indonesian Navy submarine KRI Nanggala sails in the waters off Tuban, East Java, Indonesia, as seen in this aerial photo taken from Indonesian Navy helicopter of 400 Air Squadron, in this Monday, Oct. 6, 2014 photo. Indonesia's navy is searching for the submarine that went missing north of the resort island of Bali with a number of people on board, the military said Wednesday. (Photo: AP/Eric Ireng)

The KRI Nanggala 402 submarine went missing on Wednesday with 53 people on board when taking part in a torpedo drill in north Bali waters. Contact with the vessel was lost at 4.30am, after it asked for permission to dive at 3am.

The ministry said an oil spill was spotted near the dive position at 7am Western Indonesian time, and two navy vessels with sonar capability have been deployed to assist in the search.

Other countries that have offered rescue assistance included the United States, Germany, France, Turkey, India, Russia and Australia, Mr Riad said on Thursday.