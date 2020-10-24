Indonesia reports 4,070 new COVID-19 infections, 128 new deaths
JAKARTA: Indonesia reported 4,070 new coronavirus infections on Saturday (Oct 24), taking the total number of cases to 385,980, official data from the country's COVID-19 taskforce showed.
It also reported 128 new deaths, taking the total number of fatalities to 13,205.
READ: Asia becomes second region to exceed 10 million COVID-19 cases
It was also reported on Saturday that 4,119 more people recovered from the virus, bringing the total number of recovered cases to 309,219.
BOOKMARK THIS: Our comprehensive coverage of the coronavirus outbreak and its developments
Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram