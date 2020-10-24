Indonesia reports 4,070 new COVID-19 infections, 128 new deaths

Customers wearing protective masks take a photo at a CGV cinema amid the COVID-19 pandemic in Jakarta, Indonesia, Oct 21, 2020. (REUTERS/Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana/Files)

JAKARTA: Indonesia reported 4,070 new coronavirus infections on Saturday (Oct 24), taking the total number of cases to 385,980, official data from the country's COVID-19 taskforce showed.

It also reported 128 new deaths, taking the total number of fatalities to 13,205.

It was also reported on Saturday that 4,119 more people recovered from the virus, bringing the total number of recovered cases to 309,219.

Source: Reuters/kv

