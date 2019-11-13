Indonesia ordered Cambodia's Rainsy barred from flight: Malaysia Airlines

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia Airlines said on Wednesday (Nov 13) it had barred veteran Cambodian opposition figure Sam Rainsy from a flight from Kuala Lumpur to the Indonesian capital Jakarta on the instruction of Indonesian authorities.

Rainsy, who lives in self-imposed exile in France, has been in Malaysia since the weekend after initially saying he planned to return home on Saturday to rally opposition to Cambodian leader Hun Sen.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"Malaysia Airlines denied boarding of the said passenger under the instruction of the Indonesian authorities," Malaysia Airlines said in a statement in response to a Reuters question as to whether Rainsy had been stopped from boarding.

Asked about the Malaysia Airlines statement, Sam Fernando, the Indonesian Immigration Directorate General spokesperson, said that "from the Immigration’s side, there has not been a request to deny his entry here".

Denny Abdi, director of the Southeast Asia division of the Indonesian Foreign Ministry said: "We are not aware of him coming to Jakarta."

Rainsy had said he planned to return to Cambodia on Saturday, Independence Day, in what Prime Minister Hun Sen characterised as an attempted coup against his rule of more than three decades.

Advertisement

Advertisement

But Rainsy was blocked in Paris from boarding a Thai Airways flight to Bangkok on Thursday. He then flew to Malaysia, saying he wanted to rally support for the Cambodian opposition in the region.



13 November 2019



I missed my flight from Kuala Lumpur this afternoon but will catch another flight tomorrow morning for Jakarta. Will arrive at Jakarta Soekarno Hatta International Airport at 10:10 am by flight MH711. #SamRainsy pic.twitter.com/l6MadKUPRF — Rainsy Sam (@RainsySam) November 13, 2019



