Indonesia says Papua separatists suspected of killing at least 24 workers

JAKARTA: Security forces in Indonesia's easternmost province of Papua are hunting for a separatist group suspected of killing at least 24 construction workers building a bridge in a remote district, a military spokesman said on Tuesday (Dec 4).

Papua has suffered a simmering separatist conflict since it was incorporated into Indonesia after a widely criticised UN-backed referendum in 1969 and remains one of its poorest regions.

Colonel Muhammad Aidi said security forces were trying to confirm a report from a priest that 24 men from the construction company Istaka Karya working in the Yigi district had been "sadistically slaughtered" by an armed criminal separatist group.

Police and military personnel were trying to reach the area after receiving the report via a radio transmission though communications were difficult due to a lack of electricity in the area, Aidi said.

"According to the report we received, it started with an armed criminal separatist group holding a ceremony to commemorate what they claim to be their independence day on Dec 1," Aidi told Metro TV.

Some Papuans regard Dec 1 as their independence day from Dutch colonial rule, raising a banned separatist flag and holding rallies.



Aidi said that one of the workers appeared to have taken a photograph which angered the group and sparked the killings.



He added that the bodies of the construction workers were believed to be near the bridge they were building.



CONSTRUCTION WORK HALTED

Indonesia's Public Works Minister Basuki Hadimuljono told a briefing on Tuesday that construction on the bridges to connect the Trans Papua road would be postponed until the area was secured.

"We're shocked and saddened to hear the media reports this morning," the minister told reporters in Jakarta.

The employees of state-owned contractor Istaka Karya were building bridges and roads as part of efforts to boost infrastructure in the impoverished region, he said.



At the weekend, police detained more than 500 activists - including an Australian - staging rallies to commemorate what they view as the 57th anniversary of Papua's independence in several cities across Indonesia, including 233 students in Indonesia's second-biggest city of Surabaya, according to media site Tempo.com.



Since coming to power in 2014, President Joko Widodo has pledged to hasten development and open up access to the resource-rich province including through the Trans Papua road project to link remote areas in the province.



Papua experienced several outbreaks of violence this summer including the killing of three local people, allegedly by rebels.

The deaths followed a gunfight that saw a small plane carrying 15 police officers - sent to oversee the local elections - was shot at as it landed at Nduga.

Some of the violence has been centred on protests against a huge gold and copper mine operated by US-based firm Freeport McMoRan - a frequent flashpoint in the local struggle for independence and a bigger share of the region's rich resources.

While separatists have often been blamed for carrying out attacks, Indonesia's human rights commission has also urged President Widodo to end rights violations by security forces in Papua, an area where access by foreign media has often been restricted.

