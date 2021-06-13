Indonesia's Pertamina says fire at refinery extinguished

JAKARTA: Indonesia's state oil firm Pertamina said on Sunday (Jun 13) it had extinguished a fire at its refinery in Cilacap, Central Java, and supplies were not impacted.

The fire broke out on Friday (Jun 11) near the bundwall area and benzene containers. Television footage showed a large blaze and smoke rising from the refinery, which Pertamina said has 200 oil tanks and has a processing capacity of 348,000 barrels a day.

Pertamina official Djoko Priyono said in a statement that the fire had been extinguished on Sunday morning and a cooling process was underway.

"Everything is in a good condition and extinguished," he said, adding that supplies of LPG and fuel were not impacted.

A Pertamina spokesperson said that an internal investigation into the cause of the fire was being carried out.

This was the second recent fire at a Pertamina refinery after one in March at its facility in West Java.

