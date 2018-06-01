Indonesia police kill 4, arrest 41 suspects in anti-terror raids linked to Surabaya attacks: Report

SURABAYA: Indonesia authorities have arrested 41 suspected terrorists linked to a series of bomb attacks in Surabaya.



According to a report by Antara News, Indonesian police chief Tito Karnavian told reporters on Thursday (May 31) that four suspects were shot dead because they resisted arrest.



"We moved fast after the suicide bombings in Surabaya and Sidoarjo on May 13 and 14 and have identified the perpetrators.



“One suspected terrorist in Probolinggo surrendered to the local police because he could not live peacefully and was always being chased," he added.



Tito revealed that 13 perpetrators and 14 civilians were killed in the attacks on three churches and a police headquarters. About 40 other people were injured.



Although Tito cautioned that terrorism had come to involve “family, including mothers and their children”, he said the police's quick response to the bombings should create a sense of security among the public, Antara News reported.



On May 25, Indonesia passed a new law that will give police more power to take pre-emptive action against terror suspects.



The bill had been stalled for almost two years but the wave of deadly suicide bombings hiked pressure on lawmakers to pass the legislation.

