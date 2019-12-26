Indonesia seeks takedown of Pornhub account impersonating communications ministry

JAKARTA: Indonesia's Ministry of Communications and Information (KEMKOMINFO) is working with police to "enforce the law" after an account impersonating the ministry was found on pornographic website Pornhub.



The ministry said on Thursday (Dec 26) that it has also contacted the website's administrator to object to the account using the ministry's name and logo.

"The Ministry of Communications and Information has not created any account or content on pornhub.com," it said in a press release.



"KEMKOMINFO is coordinating with the cyber crime police to enforce the law against the crime of impersonating the ministry.

"KEMKOMINFO has also sent an email to the site administrator of pornhub.com to express objection against the use of the ministry's name and logo on the site."



Screenshots of the account, which purports itself to be the "Official Pornhub Account of Ministry of Communication and Information of the Republic of Indonesia", have been widely shared on social media.

Pornhub has been blocked in Indonesia since 2017.



As of November, more than 1.5 million websites and social media accounts that contain pornographic content have been blocked in Indonesia, said the ministry.

Anyone found guilty of distributing or sharing indecent or pornographic content in Indonesia may be jailed for up to six years and fined up to 1 billion rupiah (US$72,000).