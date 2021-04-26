Indonesian president sends condolences to families of crew on doomed submarine

JAKARTA: Indonesian President Joko Widodo on Monday (Apr 26) expressed his condolences to the families of 53 crew members aboard the sunken KRI Nanggala 402 submarine.

The submarine was found on Sunday broken into three parts at the bottom of the Bali Sea.

In an address to the nation, the president also said that the government would pay for the education of the children of the crew members.



Air Chief Marshal Hadi Tjahjanto on Sunday said search teams had received "visual images" of debris from the submarine, including its rear vertical rudder, anchors and the outside of the pressure body.



"The KRI Nanggala is divided into three parts, the hull of the ship, the stern of the ship, and the main parts are all separated, with the main part found cracked," he said.​​​​​​​



"... Based on authentic evidence we state that KRI Nanggala 402 has sunk and all of the crew members have died."



Investigations are under way for the cause of the sinking but the navy chief told reporters he ruled out human error, saying that the correct procedures were in place when the submarine dove.

In a statement on Sunday, President Widodo said: "This tragedy shocked us all. Not only the families of the 53 crew members and the navy, but also the entire Indonesia people."

"We all, the people of Indonesia, would like to convey our sadness ... especially to the families. They are the best sons of Indonesia, the best patriots."