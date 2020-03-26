Singapore leaders send condolences to Indonesia's President Jokowi over his mother's death

SINGAPORE: President Halimah Yacob and Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong have extended their condolences over the death of Indonesian President Joko Widodo's mother, Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement on Thursday (Mar 26).

"My husband Mohamed and I were saddened by the passing of your beloved mother Ibu Sudjiatmi Notomihardjo," President Halimah said in a letter to her Indonesian counterpart.

"We extend our deepest condolences, and hope that you and your family will find solace and strength during this difficult time."

Ibu Sudjiatmi, 77, died of cancer on Wednesday in Solo, Central Java, the Antara news agency reported.

"As we know, mother has been suffering from cancer for the last four years," Mr Widodo was quoted as saying on Wednesday.

She was buried on Thursday at 1pm in Karanganyar, near Solo. The president did not speak and immediately left the burial ground with his family.



Mr Lee and his wife Madam Ho Ching also sent their condolences to Mr Widodo.

"Although we never had the opportunity to meet Ibu Sudjiatmi, we know what it is like to lose a parent, and the grief and pain that you must be feeling," said Mr Lee.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with you and your family during this difficult time."

