Clashes erupt even as Indonesia delays vote on major legal reforms

JAKARTA: Indonesia's parliament on Monday (Sep 30) officially agreed to delay to a next term a vote on a criminal code that bans sex outside marriage and penalizes insulting the president's honour as protests against the bill entered a second week.

President Joko Widodo had ordered a delay on Sep 20 and asked the next parliament, which is due to be sworn in on Tuesday, to review 14 articles that had faced heavy criticism, including plans to cut the penalties for graft convictions.

But some current lawmakers had initially resisted, saying they could fix the bill before their term ended.

Lawmakers had rushed to finish debate on a number of bills in their final days in session, including passing into law a bill governing the anti-corruption agency, which activists say hurts its capacity to fight graft.

This sparked a series of student rallies across the country, some of the biggest since 1998 student protests fueled unrest that led to the fall of former leader Suharto.

Protesters are seen outside the local parliament building during a protest in Kendari, South East Sulawesi province, Indonesia, Sep 26, 2019. (Photo: Antara Foto/Jojon via REUTERS)

On Monday, several thousand students, activists and union members gathered again near parliament in Jakarta.

"We are raising our voices again. (We) cannot do it just once, because parliament is deaf," read a placard being held up by one protester who had climbed a tree.

More than 20,000 police and military personnel were deployed to maintain security in the capital on Monday, according to media.

Students also staged protests in the cities of Yogyakarta and Solo in central Java.

A protester raises the Indonesian flag while marching to the local parliament building during a protest in Kendari, South East Sulawesi province, Indonesia, Sep 26, 2019. (Photo: Antara Foto/Jojon via REUTERS)

Riot police fired tear gas at stone-throwing protesters as fresh protests erupted across Indonesia on Monday.



In the capital Jakarta, some 26,000 police and soldiers were deployed while large crowds - including placard-carrying students and factory workers - chanted for change near parliament, which was barricaded with barbed wire.

Military vehicles rumbled along the streets as some students - with toothpaste smeared beneath their eyes to protect against tear gas - hurled projectiles. Many rallies, however, were peaceful.

Riot police fire tear gas during university students' protest outside the Indonesian Parliament in Jakarta, Indonesia Sep 24, 2019. (Photo: REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan)

More than a thousand demonstrators were on the streets in Bandung on Java island, where a female protester held a sign saying: "What is in our pants is none of the government's business".

"I decided to join the demonstrations after I heard about the death of university students and that some were attacked by tear gas," said Banyu Biru, a Bandung student still dressed in his high-school uniform.

"That's just absurd - is this how the police protect the people?"

Passage of the controversial reforms has now been delayed.

"PULL THEM OUT"

Widodo has also said he would consider revising a separate bill that critics fear would dilute the powers of Indonesia's corruption-fighting agency, known as the KPK.

"Why is this law being changed?" said Lukmanul Hakim Ahbr, a 24-year-old Indonesian who said he returned from his studies in neighbouring Malaysia to join the protests.

"We students ... reject any revision that will weaken the KPK," he added.

University students take part in a protest outside the Indonesian Parliament building in Jakarta, Indonesia, September 24, 2019. (Photo: REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan)

Protesters have also demanded troops be pulled from Indonesia's restive Papua region, where fresh violence killed more than 30 people this month.

They are also demanding a probe into the deaths of two university students on Sulawesi island last week, including one who was shot during the anti-government protests. The police said they are investigating, but denied responsibility.

At the rally in Bandung, high school teacher Iwan Hermawan was keeping a close eye out for his students.

"If any students join this rally and engage in violence I'll immediately pull them out," he told AFP.

University students protest outside the Indonesian Parliament in Jakarta, Indonesia September 24, 2019. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

On Monday, scuffles broke out between authorities and some 2,000 university students on Lombok, an island next to Bali where hundreds also rallied.

Ahead of Tuesday's inauguration of hundreds of members of parliament, Indonesia's chief security minister Wiranto - who goes by one name - warned that any bloodshed would not be tolerated.

"I'm reminding protesters not to engage in violence or disrupt the inauguration of new lawmakers," the minister told a press briefing.

Officials have portrayed the protests as being hijacked by agitators aiming to disrupt government - and suggested they were similar to May's deadly post-election riots that paralysed Jakarta.

Updating Indonesia's criminal code, which dates back to the Dutch colonial era, has been debated for decades but there was a renewed push this year backed by conservative Islamic groups.

Demonstrators throws objects towards police officers during a university students' protest outside the Indonesian Parliament in Jakarta, Indonesia September 24, 2019. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

Last week, Widodo said he would consider revoking the KPK law and ordered police restraint after the death of two student protesters, one of whom died of bullet wounds, according to police.

Sandi Saputra Pulungan, an activist with the Indonesian Forum for the Environment (Walhi), a green group, said the protests would continue until all of their demands were met.

"We see that in Indonesia, our democracy is in danger. It's as though we're not in a democracy, but rather we are returning to the era of the New Order," Pulungan said, referring to the 32-year rule of the late president Suharto, who used the army to maintain tight control and contain opposition.

A list of student demands has been circulated on social media, which alongside opposing the new laws, includes stopping forest fires and removing a heavy military presence in the restive easternmost area of Papua.