Indonesia suspends six police officers over student shooting in Kendari

KENDARI, Indonesia: Six Indonesian police officers have been suspended pending an investigation into whether they violated procedures during a student demonstration in Kendari that resulted in two deaths.

"The six personnel are declared to have violated the standard operating procedure, as they carried firearms while securing a student demonstration outside the Southeast Sulawesi Provincial Legislative Assembly (DPRD) Building on Sep 26, 2019," public relations chief of the Southeast Sulawesi Provincial Police Harry Goldenhart said on Monday (Oct 7).

The six suspended officers are identified by their initials: DK, DM, MI, MA, H, and E.

DK is a lower-ranking commissioned officer holding a detective post at the Kendari City Police, while the rest are senior non-commissioned officers from the detective and intelligence unit.

The investigating team of the National Police's Profession and Security Division is currently collecting information to unveil key facts of the shooting, where two students were killed outside the DPRD building while protesting against a controversial Bill.

The two students were identified as Randi and Muh Yusuf Kardawi.

Randi died of a gunshot wound, while Kardawi succumbed to his wounds, despite receiving intensive care following his surgery at the Bahtermas Hospital.

The accident has drawn cries from several circles for the police to take action against the perpetrators behind the shooting in the Southeast Sulawesi provincial capital.

The protests were sparked by a proposed Bill that includes dozens of law changes - from criminalising pre-marital sex and restricting sales of contraceptives, to making it illegal to insult the president.