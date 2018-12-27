Indonesia tsunami: Flights rerouted, alert level raised for Anak Krakatoa volcano

JAKARTA: Indonesia raised the alert status of the Anak Krakatoa volcano to the second-highest level on Thursday (Dec 27) morning, imposing a 5km exclusion zone.

This comes days after a crater collapse on the volcanic island at high tide sent waves up to 5m (16 feet) high smashing into the coast on the Sunda Strait, killing more than 400 people.



Authorities have also rerouted all flights around the erupting volcano as it spewed columns of ash into the air.



Close-up map showing the tsunami-affected areas around Sunda Strait, populated areas, and height of tidal waves monitored on Dec 22-23. (Graphic: AFP/Gal Roma, Laurence Chu)

"All flights are rerouted due to Krakatoa volcano ash on red alert," the government air-traffic control agency AirNav said in a release.



Meanwhile, national disaster agency spokesman Sutopo Purwo Nugroho said: "The volcanic activity of Anak Krakatoa volcano located in the Sunda Strait continues to increase."



"To that end, the Volcanology and Geological Disaster Mitigation Centre (PVMBG) has upgraded the status of Anak Krakatoa volcano from Level 2 (Alert) to Level 3 (Standby)," he said.



Indonesia has a four-level alert system for volcanoes.

Mount Agung, which recently erupted in June and caused hundreds of flights to be disrupted, was at the highest alert of Level 4.

All people and tourists have been prohibited from carrying out activities within a 5km radius of the volcano's crate peak, said Mr Nugroho. This is because eruptions in the form of incandescent rocks, hot clouds and thick volcanic ash can be dangerous.

Indonesia's meteorology agency has also recommended that no activities should be held on the coast at a 500m to 1km radius from the coast in anticipation of a subsequent tsunami.



"People are encouraged to remain calm and increase their awareness. Always use information from PVMBG for volcano early warning and the meteorology agency (BMKG) regarding tsunami early warning as an official institution." said Mr Nugroho.

PVMBG menaikkan Status Gunung Anak Krakatau dari Waspada (Level II) menjadi Siaga (Level III), dengan zona berbahaya diperluas dari 2 kilometer menjadi 5 kilometer. Masyarakat dan wisatawan dilarang melakukan aktivitas di dalam radius 5 kilometer dari puncak kawah. pic.twitter.com/cvGpuxtpno — Sutopo Purwo Nugroho (@Sutopo_PN) December 27, 2018

"Do not believe in misleading information whose sources cannot be accounted for," he added.

On Wednesday, authorities warned of "extreme weather and high waves" around the erupting Anak Krakatoa volcano.



Clouds of ash spewed from the volcano, almost obscuring the volcanic island where a crater collapse at high tide on Saturday sent waves up to 5m high smashing into coasts along the Sunda Strait on Java and Sumatra islands.



BMKG said late on Tuesday the rough weather around the volcano could make its crater more fragile.

"We have developed a monitoring system focused specifically on the volcanic tremors at Anak Krakatoa so that we can issue early warnings," said BMKG head Dwikorita Karnawati, adding that a 2km exclusion zone had been imposed.

