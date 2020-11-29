Indonesia reports record daily rise in COVID-19 cases

JAKARTA: Indonesia reported on Sunday (Nov 29) its record daily rise in COVID-19 infections with 6,267 cases, bringing the total to 534,266, data from the country's COVID-19 task force showed.

This was the third record high in a week for the country. The previous high was 5,534 new cases, reported on Wednesday.

The data showed 169 more COVID-19 deaths, taking the total fatalities to 16,815.

Indonesia has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in Southeast Asia.

The country surpassed more than half a million COVID-19 cases on Monday, with cases averaging about 4,000 in November.



Monday's data also showed a seven-day average of 4,495 and a positivity rate of more than 16 per cent for three successive days.



