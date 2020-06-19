Indonesia reports 1,041 new coronavirus infections, 34 deaths

JAKARTA: Indonesia reported 1,041 new coronavirus infections on Friday, taking its total number of cases to 43,803.

Health ministry official Achmad Yurianto said there were 34 more deaths reported, with total fatalities now at 2,373, the highest coronavirus death toll in East Asia outside of China.

So far, 366,581 people have been tested, according to the country's COVID-19 task force.

