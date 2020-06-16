Indonesia reports 1,106 new coronavirus infections, 33 deaths

JAKARTA: Indonesia confirmed 1,106 new coronavirus infections and 33 more deaths on Tuesday, taking the number of cases past the 40,000 mark, its health ministry said.

The Southeast Asian country's total number of infections was 40,400 and fatalities 2,231, health ministry official Achmad Yurianto said, adding that 15,703 patients had recovered.



